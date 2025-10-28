Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb lead Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum

"Finland, a country immensely popular with our people, is viewed by Kazakhstan as an extremely vital strategic partner. I extend my sincere appreciation for the successful holding of the Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to President Alexander Stubb for his initiative in organizing this highly relevant event. I am confident that the discussions held here will powerfully boost the further expansion of trade, economic, and investment cooperation between our countries. Our partnership with Finland is based on sincere friendship, mutual understanding, a common aspiration to foster innovation, and our peoples' sustainable development and prosperity," the Kazakh President stated.

Investment and economic momentum

He emphasized that the Finnish President's official visit to Astana marks a new significant chapter in interstate relations.

"Today, during our talks, President Alexander Stubb and I reaffirmed our commitment to expanding the partnership between Kazakhstan and Finland and opening up new opportunities for dynamic growth. Last year, Finland's direct investment in Kazakhstan grew by more than 80 percent, reaching a total of almost half a billion dollars. Finland has long been recognized as one of the most developed countries in innovation and technological leadership. Companies such as KONE, Nokia, and Fortum have become some of the country's most prominent success stories, fostering further progress and inspiring new generations of innovators. Today, about 50 companies with Finnish participation are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. They include such globally recognized brands as Tikkurila, Wärtsilä, Nurminen, Metso, Valtra, Peikko, and others. Kazakhstan is committed to expanding this partnership and further strengthening the Finnish investment and business presence in our country," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State informed that in the third quarter of this year, Kazakhstan's economy increased by 6.3 percent, nearly double the global growth forecasts of major international organizations. He added that the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to exceed $300 billion.

"In terms of GDP per capita, Kazakhstan ranks first among all CIS countries and even beyond, although this figure is three times lower than in Finland. Kazakhstan's foreign trade volume exceeded $140 billion, which is also the highest figure in this region. The European Union is our country's main trading partner, with trade turnover amounting to around $50 billion. Small and medium-sized enterprises remain the cornerstone of our national development, accounting for about 40 percent of the economy. We are fully determined to support this progress by implementing comprehensive reforms in both the economic and political spheres. The politically strategic principle 'Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government' underlies Kazakhstan’s political course. This means that even after the constitutional reform, which is expected to be adopted during a nationwide referendum in 2027, Kazakhstan will remain a presidential republic. Accordingly, the 'Law and Order' concept acts as the central element of our domestic policy. We are firmly convinced that the rule of law will provide the necessary conditions for the successful implementation of economic reforms and business activities," the President of Kazakhstan underlined.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan’s leading investment role, noting that the country attracted 80% of all new project investments among landlocked countries last year, including four out of five projects valued over $1 billion, according to UNCTAD data.

Transport and logistics

He then emphasized Kazakhstan's strategic position in logistics as it handles nearly 85% of all overland freight between Europe and China via the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route). To expand this role, the country is launching the Smart Cargo digital platform and is modernizing its Caspian ports. Tokayev welcomed collaboration from Finnish companies, such as Nurminen Logistics, to create "efficient and sustainable transport links" between Europe and Central Asia.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan is actively modernizing its Caspian Sea ports, Aktau and Kuryk. The first phase of construction for a container hub at Aktau Port, designed to handle 240,000 containers annually. It is to be completed by the end of this year.

Furthermore, he expressed a desire to deepen cooperation with Finnish ports, such as Helsinki and Hamina-Kotka, through the exchange of technology and experience.

Strategic focus: energy and critical minerals

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan views nuclear energy as a strategic pillar for its long-term strategy, noting that the country is the world’s largest uranium producer, supplying around 40% of global demand.

He welcomed a partnership with Finland's Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) to deepen cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and for joint efforts in nuclear waste management, utilizing Finnish expertise. Additionally, Kazakhstan seeks Finnish experts to implement cleaner, more efficient solutions in coal energy to minimize emissions and enhance industrial efficiency.

The Head of State thanked Finnish company Wärtsilä for implementing innovative hybrid energy systems and flexible power generation technology in Kazakhstan.

Also, he noted that Kazakhstan possesses vast mineral resources, producing 21 out of 34 rare earth elements critical to the European Union's economy. Kazakhstan's approach is to attract investment and technology in exchange for access to raw materials. Citing Metso as a successful Finnish partner in mineral processing, the President emphasized the great potential for expanding cooperation in the mining sector.

Photo credit: Akorda

Agriculture

Additionally, President Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's strength in agriculture, noting that the country ranks sixth globally in arable land area and is one of the top ten grain exporters.

He proposed that the two nations create joint ventures specializing in the deep processing of crops and livestock to increase added value. Tokayev also confirmed that cooperation mechanisms are already in place, including a partnership between the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and the University of Eastern Finland under the Erasmus+ program to promote innovative and sustainable farming methods and train new agricultural specialists.

Artificial Intelligence

The President emphasized the importance of cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), stating that Kazakhstan aims to become a fully digital country within the next three years.

He noted that, given Finland's leadership in AI and high-performance computing, there is significant potential for partnership in AI research, advanced data analytics, technical education, and innovative ecosystems.

AIFC

The Head of State also urged Finnish business circles to cooperate with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

Green initiatives and environmental cooperation

The Kazakh President emphasized the significant potential for joint initiatives in environmental protection and natural resource management. He noted that while Kazakhstan has implemented the SILAM system for air quality forecasting, there are greater prospects in forestry, where Kazakhstan aims to adopt environmentally safe logging methods and modern woodworking technologies. He concluded that Finland’s expertise could significantly contribute to the national environmental initiative, Taza Qazaqstan, opening doors for joint research and investments.

Trust and stability

Concluding his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan's commitment to be a reliable, long-term partner for Finnish companies.

"This meeting is another crucial step on the way toward stronger economic ties," the President concluded. "The forum is not just about contracts. It builds ties and trust between our entrepreneurs, engineers, and innovators."

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, highly praised the work of Kazakh entrepreneurs and the mutual trust between the business structures of the two countries.

"We live in a more unstable, less predictable, and more geoeconomic world," Stubb said. "I mention this because, in times like these, business truly needs stability. That stability is secured primarily through such agreements we concluded today between Finland and Kazakhstan at the political level."

The Finnish President added that the sides signed several memorandums of understanding and exchanged documents at the forum.

As previously reported, upon the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Finland, Mr. Alexander Stubb, paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 28-29, 2025.