A beacon for all of Central Asia — EU parliamentarian on Kazakhstan’s stability and bilateral partnership

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. How do you assess the current political and economic interaction, and parliamentary cooperation between the two sides?

— The political and economic interaction between the EU and Kazakhstan has deepened significantly since the signing of the EPCA in December 2015. The EU has become Kazakhstan's most important trade and investment partner, accounting for approximately 40 percent of total trade.

The inter-parliamentary cooperation, which I myself have the privilege to help shape as a Member of the European Parliament, I perceive as a member of the Delegation for Relations with the Central Asian States as extraordinarily fruitful and built on trust. The contacts with other state institutions in Kazakhstan are now also very good and reliable.

It may be that not everyone in Europe has yet fully grasped how important your country already is as a partner for our European states. However, awareness is growing rapidly, and through recent initiatives, the EU has formally recognized that it wants to establish cooperation in numerous areas on a solid foundation. The ESN Group as a driving force can continue to be relied upon within the European Parliament in this regard.

The countries of the historic Silk Road in the heart of Asia are on the path to regaining the significance for Europe that they once had several centuries ago. We will all benefit from a new Silk Road on the continent.

What would you say about Kazakhstan's political and constitutional reforms? How do you assess a country's plans to transition to a unicameral parliament in 2027?

— I cannot, of course, presume to give the Kazakh people lectures on domestic policy, but if you ask me directly about my impression of the political developments in recent years, it is thoroughly positive.

Kazakhstan has navigated through a very difficult geopolitical situation excellently, shows very good economic indicators, and serves as an anchor of stability in the region. This also radiates to the neighboring states, so that the entire Central Asian region is attracting increasing global attention for its growing prosperity.

Regarding the specific reform measure, I can only note: We in Germany also effectively have a unicameral parliament, and this has proven to be very practical and effective. If you wish to follow this path in Kazakhstan as well, you will probably have a very similar experience.

I can only wish you success in the modernization and streamlining of institutions. From Brussels, I know how burdensome excessive bureaucracy can be and how much redundant institutions can mutually paralyze each other.

On October 25, Kazakhstan celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of Sovereignty. What would you wish the people of Kazakhstan on this day?

— My travels to Central Asia in general and to Kazakhstan in particular have deeply impressed me and shown me that your country and your neighboring countries are undergoing an exemplary development from which other regions can learn a great deal.

Kazakhstan, as the economically strongest country with the strongest international profile, serves as a beacon for all of Central Asia. I wish you to simply continue as you have in recent years: to steadfastly pursue the path of multipolar diplomacy, high economic dynamism, and political stability.

May Kazakhstan continue to use its sovereignty for the benefit of all its citizens and successfully continue international cooperation, especially with the European Union. I will advocate within the European Parliament for a further deepening of our good and trustful relations.

Earlier, European experts praised the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on transformation of the Parliament into a unicameral body.