Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Republic Day

The President said that 35 years after Kazakhstan declared sovereignty, the country has built strong political and economic foundations, secured its borders, and gained global recognition. He emphasized that Kazakhstan is now focused on building a Just Kazakhstan and called on citizens to strengthen independence and work together for the country’s future.

2. Kazakhstan needs to be adapted to new realities - President

Taking the floor at the ceremonial event dedicated to Republic Day, Head of State noted that in today's turbulent times, foreign policy based on the traditions of balanced diplomacy acquires special significance

3. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan agree to expand trade and economic ties

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated agreements were reached to boost trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. In his speech, the Kazakh leader highlighted great opportunities in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, construction, digitalization.

4. North Kazakhstan reveals previously unknown burial mounds

Previously unknown archeological sites were discovered in the Yessil district and Gabit Mussrepov district in North Kazakhstan.

5. Azerbaijan is a special, brotherly nation for Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev have chaired the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council. The meeting focused on the issues related to cooperation in transport, logistics, digitalization, fuel and energy complex, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.

6. Preserving the “ghost of the mountains”: Kazakhstan marks International Snow Leopard Day

October 23 marked International Snow Leopard Day, dedicated to preserving one of the world’s most elusive and majestic big cats. To mark the occasion, Kazinform News Agency correspondent looked at the enduring legacy of the snow leopard — often called the “ghost of the mountains” — and Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to protect it.

7. CineCrossroads: “Magan ake kerek!,” “Alpamys mektepke barady” and “Shyraq”

Weekends and holidays are made for cinema. On Republic Day, our special CineCrossroads edition highlighted three Kazakh stories that reflect family, identity, and light.

8. Kairat’s Anarbekov becomes third goalkeeper in history to receive 10/10 ranking from SofaScore

SofaScore handed out a perfect 10 rating to Almaty-based Kairat football club’s goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov, making him the third goalkeeper in history to receive the highest mark after Germany’s Manuel Neuer and Ukraine’s Dmytro Riznyk.

9. Astana Art Fair 2025 to bring together Central Asian artists under theme “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary”

This year’s theme — “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary / Future Roots” — highlighted the connection between past and present, reflecting on how cultural roots inspire new creative impulses.

10. Dimash Qudaibergen to perform at The Pyramids Echo festival in Egypt

On November 30, 2025, Dimash Qudaibergen will take part in The Pyramids Echo festival, which will be held at Pyramids Panorama in Egypt. The festival brings together a diverse lineup of artists – from world-renowned orchestras and soloists to iconic performers who define our era.

