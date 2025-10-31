Tokayev says Kazakhstan launched a pilot project to introduce ChatGPT-powered educational tools

Speaking at the 2nd International Forum of Strategic Partners in Astana, Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan sets ambitious goals of modernizing the economy, establishing new manufacturing sectors, implementing AI technologies across all sectors, and ensuring Kazakhstan’s transformation into a full-fledged digital state.

Kazakhstan has made a confident move in its way to becoming a technologically advanced country, said the Kazakh President, pointing to its crucial importance to the new national identity.

Noting that the previous speakers focused on the role AI plays as a new fundamental driver of general global progress, the Kazakh President said that thanks to this unique technology humanity has the potential to take a major step forward.

It is expected that the contribution of AI to global GDP will exceed 15 trillion US dollars. But which country will benefit the most from the development of AI? It’s a quite interesting question, which requires a comprehensive analysis. While the answer may seem obvious, it is important to recognize that this very question defines humanity’s future, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State said that the development and comprehensive integration of AI technologies have become a top strategic priority in Kazakhstan. Special attention is being paid to the training of experts and specialists in the field of artificial intelligence, he added.

In this regard, the AI-Sana program, which has already been completed by more than 540,000 students, was launched early this year. In addition, AI courses have been introduced as a mandatory subject in all schools and universities. Preparations are also underway for the opening of an IT university, said President Tokayev.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled the agreements reached with OpenAI during his visit to the United States in September.

As a result, Kazakhstan has launched a pilot project to introduce educational tools based on ChatGPT. Through these initiatives, Kazakhstan is carrying out a comprehensive digital transformation of its education system, harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence, said Tokayev.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is participating in II International Forum of Strategic Partners titled “Kazakhstan is a territory of academic knowledge” held in the Kazakh capital.