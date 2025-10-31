Monograph on Kazakh scholar Shokan Ualikhanov presented in Rome

The event was held as part of a working visit of Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Information, Aida Balayeva, to Italy.

During the presentation, Aida Balayeva emphasized the book's importance for strengthening cultural and scientific ties between the two countries.

“Shokan Ualikhanov is not only a prominent figure of the Great Steppe but also a global figure. His research has revealed to the international scientific community the rich culture and civilization of the ethnic groups and states of Central Asia, as well as the spiritual heritage of the Kazakh people. The publication of his works in Italian is a shining example of how science and education bring nations together. This book will provide Italian readers with a deeper understanding of the history, culture, and spirituality of the Kazakh people,” said she.

She expressed gratitude to the Kazakh and Italian researchers, translators, and ethnographers involved in the publication of the monograph, and emphasized that the project will mark a new stage in the development of scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Shokan Ualikhanov's biography was written by Italian professor Federico Pastore, who spent many years studying Kazakh sources and documents on the scholar's life. The monograph also contains an extensive section dedicated to prominent Kazakh figures with whom Shoqan Ualikhanov met throughout his life.

The book was published with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Italian Republic, by Sandro Teti Editore publishing house, and with sponsorship from JSC Caspiy Neft company and Doscar Foundation Charity Fund. The research is also available in English.

