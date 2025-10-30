Kazakhstan proposes establishing Regional Forestry Training Center in Central Asia

The session was attended by Daniyar Turgambayev, Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

AFoCO, which brings together 16 Asian countries, aims to promote joint actions for the protection, restoration, and sustainable use of the region’s forests. Kazakhstan has been a member of the organization since 2019.

During the session, participants discussed the approval of plans and the 2026 budget, the implementation of AFoCO’s Strategic Plan for 2024–2030, and upcoming joint projects.

Particular attention was given to the successful results of the Training of Trainers on Forest Fire Suppression (TOTFFS), held in Kazakhstan in August 2025 with the support of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

During the event, the Kazakh delegation proposed establishing a regional training center for Central Asian countries focused on enhancing the qualifications of forestry professionals. This initiative aims to develop professional competencies and promote the exchange of experience among regional experts. The AFoCO Secretariat has expressed its support for the proposal.

Additionally, participants discussed strengthening regional cooperation, restoring degraded ecosystems, and combating climate change.

Kazakhstan’s participation in AFoCO contributes to expanding international cooperation, sharing best practices, and attracting support for the implementation of national forestry projects.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan seeks to increase its forest cover from 13.7 million ha to 14.5 million ha by 2030.