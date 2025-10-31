2025 Asian Youth Games: Kazakhstan is 3rd in overall medal standings

"Kazakhstan’s medal tally includes 24 gold, 29 silver, and 40 bronze medals - a total of 93 medals," a statement reads.

The women’s handball team made a commendable performance, finishing third in their group after six matches and earning a bronze medal.

It was previously reported that Kazakh judokas Azima Serik and Togzhan Tolebay won bronze medals, while Shyngyskhan Tanirbergen and Adilzhan Zhaudinov took silver at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.