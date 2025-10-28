Finland is a key trade partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe, says President Tokayev

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Finland is a key trade partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union.

According to the Kazakh President, Finland’s high standards in areas such as clean energy, technology, digital innovation, environmental responsibility, management, education, human capital are recognized globally.

Tokayev said that the country’s achievements serve as an inspiring example for many, including Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Under your leadership, Finland maintains its constructive role in the European and world arena. We highly praise your state-orientated approach and commitment to values, that make your country an example to follow in the modern world. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the friendship with Finland and is committed to implementing the agreements already reached, as well as promoting new cooperation areas, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh President said that trade and economic cooperation holds great potential and highlighted the Intergovernmental Commission’s role in boosting business ties between the countries.

In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated business representation in a Finnish delegation shows Helsinki’s genuine interest to deepen bilateral partnership.

The Head of State expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support joint projects and urged Finnish companies to seize opportunities provided for foreign investors to tap into the broader market of Central Asia.

In turn, President of Finland Alexander Stubb highlighted interest of Finnish companies in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

During preparations for talks earlier today, one of the representatives of my business delegation said that things are moving very fast in Kazakhstan, so there is no room for sluggishness or bureaucracy. That’s good to hear, as our countries are moving towards active development, said Alexander Stubb.

The sides also discussed ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb held narrow-format talks at Akorda.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb at the Akorda Residence.

