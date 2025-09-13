Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev’s Address to the Nation: New horizons of digitalization, economy, and social modernization

In his annual Address to the Nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a large-scale program of reforms and initiatives covering key areas — from digitalization and energy to construction, healthcare, and sports.

2. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Félix Tshisekedi with 1st degree Dostyk Order

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the state visit marks a historic day for cooperation between the two nations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated Félix Tshisekedi's historic contribution to developing cooperation between the two countries.

3. Grand ceremony celebrates Kazinform News Agency’s 105th anniversary

A grand ceremony marking 100 years since the establishment of Kazinform International News Agency was held on Wednesday in Kazakh capital Astana. During the event, the Agency’s employees received letters of gratitude on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, recognizing their professional achievements and their impartial, objective coverage of key national events.

4. My wish is that relations with Kazakhstan truly strengthen — DR Congo President outlines opportunities for stronger ties with Kazakhstan

During his first official visit to Kazakhstan, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi sat down with a Kazinfrom News Agency correspondent to discuss key topics of bilateral relations. In an exclusive interview, he spoke about the prospects for cooperation in the field of trade, opportunities for cultural exchange and new technologies.

5. Kazakhstan’s Parliament may become unicameral, referendum in 2027

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body. He stressed that this is a very serious matter, and rushing into it would be inappropriate. The reform should be the subject of thorough discussion within civil society, the expert community, and of course in the current Parliament.

6. Alatau City to receive special status

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Alatau City will be granted a special status in his Address to the Nation on Monday. He added that during his recent visit to China, multibillion-dollar agreements were signed with world-class companies. One of these companies will be involved in the implementation of the Alatau City project.

7. Asian Cadet Fencing Cup: Kazakhstan wins 3 bronze medals

Team Kazakhstan hauled three bronze medals on the Day 1 of the tournament. In the girls’ sabre event, Nailya Iskhakova climbed to the third step of the podium. Meanwhile, Yevgeniy Tokanov and Mansur Yesteu both took third place in the boys’ foil competition.

8. Kazakhstan starts using Starlink in geological exploration sector

The Starlink kits have been installed at drilling rigs and field camps, enabling high-speed data transmission of large volumes of geological and geophysical data in online mode. Additionally, a video stream from the site is transmitted to the control center of the geological cluster in the city of Zhezkazgan.

9. The best dark chocolate: Jennifer Lopez’s crew member shares family reactions to Kazakh sweets

An American performer from Jennifer Lopez’s tour has shared a video showing her family and friends tasting chocolate she brought back from Kazakhstan. The video quickly gained attention online as the reactions highlighted genuine surprise at the rich flavor and high quality of the sweet treat.

10. Anel Sytdykova, the first Kazakh woman, to conquer the North Channel

Anel Sytdykova conquered the North Channel on September 4 in a time of 16 hours, 36 minutes and 19 seconds. She is the 185th swimmer to complete one of the toughest swims in the world. Its cold water and strong currents make it a real challenge even for the most experienced athletes.

