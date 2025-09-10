My wish is that relations with Kazakhstan truly strengthen — DR Congo President outlines opportunities for stronger ties with Kazakhstan

How do you assess the prospects for cooperation between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kazakhstan? In which areas, in your opinion, can we achieve the most effective collaboration — mining, energy, agriculture, or new technologies?

— I think the best way to develop or promote relations between our two countries is first of all to meet each other. That is what I have just done, at the invitation of my counterpart, President Tokayev.

From our discussions came resolutions to begin, diplomatically speaking, and then to develop cooperation. We started with the mining sector, but of course this will quickly extend to other areas. I am thinking here of security and agriculture to begin with. Later, I believe we will also have many exchanges in infrastructure, science, and digital technologies.

Naturally, this will need to be developed. There is also culture. I noticed that the Kazakh people are very invested in culture and are eager to discover other cultures as well. I think this is also true for the Congolese people. So, together we will move in that direction.

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

In your opinion, how can Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo share their experiences in resource management, attracting investment, and ensuring sustainable development?

— As I said, through this diplomatic approach, we will see together how we can facilitate exchanges, particularly by reducing customs barriers and taxes, avoiding double taxation, and fostering a favorable business climate by creating fiscal incentives that will benefit our joint investors.

I believe it is the work of experts to come together and design a framework in which business and trade between our two countries can develop.

In the context of global competition, what role do you see for Africa, and in particular for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in its relations with Central Asia?

— Central Asia is a region with which Africa historically has had very few exchanges. We believe we must first establish these relations between our two countries and get to know each other. From these exchanges and from this growing relationship, I think we will learn to better understand one another and walk together in addressing global challenges that concern us all.

Africa has a lot to offer, above all through its youth. For me, Africa’s greatest wealth is its human resources, its young people whom we want to guide, educate, and train to face the challenges of tomorrow.

I think that through exchanges at the university and educational level, our peoples will grow closer, get to know each other, and develop much more friendly relations for the future.

Speaking of culture and cultural ties, what steps should be taken to improve cultural and human connections between our nations in order to provide a stronger foundation for a future political and economic partnership?

— I think, first of all, we must make it easier to obtain visas and allow more exchanges. Perhaps we should also open direct air connections between our two countries.

Of course, I mentioned education. I was very pleased to hear directly from President Tokayev that Kazakhstan will offer scholarships to our young students. I believe that it is through this kind of cooperation that we will create human contacts, bring our peoples and generations closer, and foster exchanges. That is how I see it.

Would you like to add anything else about your visit to Kazakhstan?

— My wish is that relations with Kazakhstan truly strengthen. For my part, I will commit myself fully because I have discovered here a country that in many ways resembles African countries, that has also faced difficulties as we have, and that can serve as a model of success for us.

What Kazakhstan has accomplished — a country without direct access to the ocean, only to the Caspian Sea, which is in fact a very large lake — is remarkable. Kazakhstan has become a kind of hub in Central Asia. This is truly an inspiring model, and I would like to draw closer to Kazakhstan for this reason.

That is my sincere wish, and I hope to achieve it as President of the Republic.

Earlier today, The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has awarded the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of 1st degree.