Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honors Félix Tshisekedi with 1st degree Dostyk Order

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the state visit marks a historic day for cooperation between the two nations.

"Relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are developing at a dynamic pace," Tokayev stated. "First of all, it is a great honor for us to host President Félix Tshisekedi on his first state visit to Kazakhstan. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is an important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan on the African continent. Our bilateral ties are built on a foundation of strong friendship and mutual respect. Kazakhstan is interested in deepening cooperation with the DRC in various fields. There are all the conditions to give it a new boost. We share a high level of political will, significant trade and economic potential, as well as common goals in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. The outcomes of today's negotiations are a testament to this," the Head of State continued. "We have agreed to bring interstate relations to a new level in a spirit of mutual support and understanding. We have reached important agreements that serve the interests of both countries and confirmed our commitment to strengthening cooperation on the international stage. We also agreed to jointly make efforts to ensure global security and stability. On the whole, there is every reason to assert that the multifaceted partnership between Astana and Kinshasa has great potential and broad prospects," the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated Félix Tshisekedi's historic contribution to developing cooperation between the two countries. The Kazakh President noted that he considers him a true leader who, with the support of his people, is leading his country forward.

Photo credit: Akorda

"The Democratic Republic of the Congo is achieving significant success and strengthening its standing on the international stage. Your country's economy is demonstrating sustainable growth. At your initiative, new projects are being successfully implemented in various sectors. These achievements have undoubtedly become possible as a result of your efforts," Tokayev said. "I am confident that your country will continue to achieve even greater results under your leadership, and Kazakhstan is ready to offer your country comprehensive support along the way."

The Kazakh President announced his decision to award the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 1st degree, to Félix Tshisekedi for his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, fostering friendship between their peoples, and promoting international and regional security and stability.

"This is a sign of the Kazakh people's special respect and sincere gratitude, as well as a reflection of our warm relationship toward your people," President Tokayev said. "You are the first leader from an African country to be honored with such a distinguished award."

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed his commitment to expanding fruitful cooperation.

"I pledge to make even greater efforts to advance ties between our countries and our peoples," Félix Tshisekedi said.

President Tshisekedi emphasized that he and his government would strive to further strengthen ties and seek new areas for cooperation, which would serve the interests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the entire African continent. He added that since Central Asia is still not well known in Africa, the development and strengthening of their partnership could mark a new milestone in the history of relations between the two continents.

Kazinform previously reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi signed off on a joint statement after the talks in Astana.