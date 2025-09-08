EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Anel Sytdykova, the first Kazakh woman, to conquer the North Channel

    08:49, 8 September 2025

    Anel Sytdykova, a native of the West Kazakhstan region, became the first Kazakh woman to swim across the North Channel between Northern Ireland and Scotland, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Anel Sytdykova, the first Kazakh woman, to conquer the North Channel
    Photo from her personal archives

    Anel Sytdykova conquered the North Channel on September 4 in a time of 16 hours, 36 minutes and 19 seconds.

    Anel Sytdykova, the first Kazakh woman, to conquer the North Channel
    Photo from her personal archives

    She is the 185th swimmer to complete one of the toughest swims in the world. Its cold water and strong currents make it a real challenge even for the most experienced athletes.

    Anel Sytdykova, the first Kazakh woman, to conquer the North Channel
    Photo from her personal archives
    Anel Sytdykova, the first Kazakh woman, to conquer the North Channel
    Photo from her personal archives

    It is noteworthy, Anel Sytdykova is also the first Kazakh to swim in Antarctica. As earlier reported, she conquered another height in her life by swimming 750 meters in Antarctica in freezing water of – 1.4 degrees Celsius in 18.58.95 minutes.

    Anel is also the first Kazakh Iron Woman. She was the first Kazakh to swim through the English Channel (38 km) without a wetsuit.

    In 2022, Anel Sytdykova became the first Kazakh to swim across the Catalina Channel, off the coast of California.

     

    Sport Kazakhstan Women Swimming Interesting facts and stories West Kazakhstan region
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All