Anel Sytdykova, the first Kazakh woman, to conquer the North Channel

Anel Sytdykova conquered the North Channel on September 4 in a time of 16 hours, 36 minutes and 19 seconds.

Photo from her personal archives

She is the 185th swimmer to complete one of the toughest swims in the world. Its cold water and strong currents make it a real challenge even for the most experienced athletes.

Photo from her personal archives

Photo from her personal archives

It is noteworthy, Anel Sytdykova is also the first Kazakh to swim in Antarctica. As earlier reported, she conquered another height in her life by swimming 750 meters in Antarctica in freezing water of – 1.4 degrees Celsius in 18.58.95 minutes.

Anel is also the first Kazakh Iron Woman. She was the first Kazakh to swim through the English Channel (38 km) without a wetsuit.

In 2022, Anel Sytdykova became the first Kazakh to swim across the Catalina Channel, off the coast of California.