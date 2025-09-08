Kazakhstan’s Parliament may become unicameral, referendum in 2027

"Today I would like to share my views on a new political reform that will have a significant positive impact on the future social and economic development of our country in the era of artificial intelligence. I am talking about parliamentary reform. This reform of the highest representative body will be a logical continuation of all previous changes, including the reform of presidential power. We have set a course for building a Fair Kazakhstan, for establishing an open and honest dialogue between the government and citizens in the spirit of a 'listening state.' At the nationwide referendum in June 2022, the overwhelming majority of citizens supported the strategy of large-scale modernization of the state based on the concept 'Strong President, Influential Parliament, Accountable Government.' The events of recent years in our country and beyond have confirmed the rightness of this course. But we cannot stand still; we must think about the future of the country and the generations to come," the President said.

According to him, the topic of parliamentary reform has been openly and behind the scenes discussed in Kazakhstan for at least two decades, and there is nothing secret about that.

Photo credit: Akorda

"This issue remains relevant to this day. Given the development of our state system and the growing level of political culture among citizens, I believe it is possible to bring this extremely important matter to public discussion. The Senate, as the upper chamber of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, was established in 1995 under difficult and unstable political circumstances, when our country had only just begun its thorny path toward building state institutions. Over the past thirty years, the Senate has carried out with dignity and effectiveness its historic mission of ensuring stability in state-building. The upper chamber has been and remains an essential mechanism and guarantor of both the legislative process and other key reforms. I myself had the honor of leading the Senate for ten years, and I have always regarded that work as a great privilege and responsibility. That is why it is not easy for me to stand here today and speak about parliamentary reform. Nonetheless, it is precisely today that I propose creating a unicameral Parliament in the foreseeable future," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President stressed that this is a very serious matter, and rushing into it would be inappropriate. The reform should be the subject of thorough discussion within civil society, the expert community, and of course in the current Parliament.

"I believe that given the extraordinary nature of this reform, the discussion will take at least a year, after which a nationwide referendum could be held in 2027, followed by the necessary constitutional amendments. I have repeatedly said that all issues of vital importance to the state will be decided only with the consent of the people. If we reach a common decision on the need to create a unicameral Parliament, then in my view such a Parliament should be elected exclusively through party lists," the Head of State added.

