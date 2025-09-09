President Tokayev’s Address to the Nation: New horizons of digitalization, economy, and social modernization

Artificial intelligence and the digital state

The central announcement was the creation of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, to be headed by an official at the level of Deputy Prime Minister. The President stressed the need for mass adoption of AI and digitalization across all sectors of the economy. The first step will be the accelerated adoption of a Digital Code.

In addition, a unified strategic document Digital Kazakhstan will be developed to consolidate all digitalization and AI projects. The President also instructed the creation of a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve.

Economy and investments

To protect business interests, the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office will be renamed the Committee for Investors’ Rights Protection. President Tokayev noted that around 850 billion tenge has already been returned to the state budget and directed toward social projects.

Photo credit: Akorda

Special attention was given to the banking system: by the end of the year, deputies must adopt a new Banking Law, which will take into account the development of fintech and liberalization of digital asset circulation.

The President emphasized the importance of further developing the manufacturing industry and deep processing of raw materials. Over the next three years, at least three high-tech enterprises are to be launched, along with major gas-chemical projects.

Energy and infrastructure

A key focus is the development of nuclear energy. The first nuclear power plant project in Almaty region has already begun, and the President instructed the government to start planning the second and third plants. Kazakhstan is open to cooperation with global companies to ensure energy sovereignty.

In construction, a new Construction Code will be adopted by the end of the year, introducing digital modeling of buildings.

In transport, by the end of 2025, construction of the 836-kilometer Dostyk–Moiynty railway line will be completed, significantly increasing the capacity of the East–West corridor. The President also set the goal of making Kazakhstan a leading aviation hub in Eurasia, with a focus on passenger and cargo transport, as well as unmanned technologies.

Agriculture

To improve efficiency in agriculture, the government was tasked with creating a unified digital land resources map integrating cadastral and satellite data. President Tokayev noted the need to strengthen agricultural science, particularly veterinary and phytopathology, and to apply AI in land monitoring.

Manufacturing industry

Over the past five years, Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector has doubled its gross added value to almost KZT 17 trillion, reaching 12.4% of GDP. Last year, 163 new facilities were launched, creating 12,500 jobs.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President pointed out the need to accelerate diversification and focus on advanced-processing goods competitive in global markets. He also underlined the importance of the mining and metallurgical complex, particularly rare earths and critical materials.

Ecology and “Smart Cities”

The nationwide project “Taza Qazaqstan” will continue. More than 860,000 hectares of land have already been cleaned, and over 4 million trees have been planted.

The modernization of housing-utilities and water infrastructure is a key factor for sustainable development. President Tokayev called for scaling up the Smart City concept across all regions, applying international best practices and involving competent managers, including foreign experts.

Political reforms and society

President Tokayev proposed a major parliamentary reform — turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body. He suggested that the issue be broadly discussed and brought to a nationwide referendum in 2027, adding that if approved, deputies would be elected exclusively through party lists. The President emphasized that such reforms must be transparent and supported by the people, while reaffirming the importance of “Law and Order”.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the same time, the Senate will continue functioning until the referendum and new parliamentary elections are finalized, which Tokayev noted is necessary to ensure stability in lawmaking and give political parties time to prepare for fair competition.

Sports

The President highlighted the need to accelerate privatization of football clubs, stressing that professional sports should be treated as a business industry. At the same time, the state will continue to support culture and mass sports.

In his Address, President Tokayev presented an ambitious program of action — ranging from the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to the development of nuclear energy. At the core of these initiatives lies a shared commitment to digital transformation, economic diversification, and stronger social unity.