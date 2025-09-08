Alatau City to receive special status

“In many rapidly developing countries, so-called advanced development cities have become poles of attraction for investment and technology. Our new hub of business activity and innovation is set to be the city of Alatau. For the implementation of this nationwide project, land has been allocated, initial planning completed, and key infrastructure networks connected,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He added that during his recent visit to China, multibillion-dollar agreements were signed with world-class companies. One of these companies will be involved in the implementation of the Alatau City project.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed that a draft of the corresponding decree be prepared within the next 10 days.

Earlier, it was reported that the Alatau City project in the Almaty region will cover over 80,000 hectares, integrating industry, research, and modern urban spaces to become one of Kazakhstan’s key investment and innovation hubs.