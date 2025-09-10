Grand ceremony celebrates Kazinform News Agency’s 105th anniversary

During the event, the Agency’s employees received letters of gratitude on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, recognizing their professional achievements and their impartial, objective coverage of key national events.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The ceremony also featured the premiere of the documentary film Kazinform. Our History, directed by Maya Bekbayeva, covering the chronicle of the agency’s development over the decades. In addition, the book Kazinform. The Chronicle Without Cuts was presented, highlighting modern approaches to multimedia content production and next-generation journalism.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

To be honest, newspapers and magazines, when telling their story, tend to look back to the past. We, on the other hand, looked to the future—showing how a newsroom must operate in the digital age: what convergence means, who a universal journalist is, how the newswire functions, and much more, said Vladimir Kuryatov, Deputy Managing Director of Kazinform.

The guests were also presented with an exhibition of 105 archival photographs selected from the Agency’s collections, showcasing its long history.

Photo credit Akorda

Kazinform International News Agency traces its roots back to August 13, 1920, when the Orenburg-Turgai branch of the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA) was established under the All-Russian Central Executive Committee. Since then, the Agency has gone through numerous historical stages and transformations.

In 1925, the Agency was renamed KazROST.

In 1937, it was transferred to the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR and became known as KazTAG — the Kazakh Telegraph Agency.

Currently, Kazinform International News Agency is part of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, the country’s largest media holding.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazinform maintains its own correspondent network in Russia, China, Türkiye, Europe, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Jordan. The Agency has partnership agreements with around 50 leading international media organizations.

Every minute, readers across the globe receive timely news updates from Kazinform in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese, and Uzbek, as well as in the Kazakh language written in Latin and Arabic scripts (Tote jazu).

