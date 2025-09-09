The best dark chocolate: Jennifer Lopez’s crew member shares family reactions to Kazakh sweets

In the introduction, Sharon explained that during Lopez’s tour in Kazakhstan, she first discovered the chocolate and was “blown away” by its taste. After she mentioned it on social media, hotel staff and fans responded by sending her several bars, which she later decided to take home to the United States to share with her loved ones. The video captured her family’s first impressions.

“It’s just rich, and it’s delicious,” one of them said. Another described it as “the best dark chocolate I’ve ever tasted.” A child enthusiastically added, “Gosh. That is the best thing I’ve ever tasted.”

#kazakhstanchocolate #kazakhstan #kazakhstan_almaty #kazakh ♬ original sound - Sharon Youngblood @sharonyoungblood2 If you’ve been following me you know there has been such a love built between me and the people of Kazakhstan!!! 🥰🥰 I fell in love with the country and the people .. And they showed SOOO MUCH love back… I thought it would be super fun to share some of lovely Gifts I received from them.. The Dark Chocolate is literally the best I’ve ever tasted!! Thank you to the beautiful people of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿🇰🇿🇰🇿🇰🇿🇰🇿 #kazakhstan🇰🇿

In the caption to the post, Sharon expressed gratitude to Kazakh fans and once again praised the country’s signature chocolate, which has long been a popular gift for foreign tourists and guests.

“If you’ve been following me, you know there has been such a love built between me and the people of Kazakhstan!!! I fell in love with the country and the people. And they showed SOOO MUCH love back. I thought it would be super fun to share some of the lovely gifts I received from them. The dark chocolate is literally the best I’ve ever tasted!! Thank you to the beautiful people of Kazakhstan,” she wrote.

This was not the first time Sharon shared her impressions of the country. In an earlier video from the tour, she described Kazakhstan as “stunning,” adding that she hoped to return for vacation and bring her family with her.

“I’m so glad I stumbled upon this place. I need to come back for vacation. I need to bring my family back here. My goodness, what a beautiful place. If you’ve never been, come to Kazakhstan,” she encouraged her followers.

Kazakh fans expressed their excitement in the comments, thanking Sharon for her kind words, with some even playfully calling her the country’s new travel ambassador.

“Dear Sharon, thank you for your wonderful comments about my country and people. Come to Kazakhstan again. Good luck to you,” one of the top comments reads. “Aw, y’all are so cute! Thanks for the video. We hope to see you soon,” another added.

Most commentators also invited the artist to return to Kazakhstan, but next time with her family and friends.

Sharon wasn’t the only one to return from Kazakhstan with memorable souvenirs, as Jennifer Lopez herself has been seen wearing traditional Kazakh jewelry in public.