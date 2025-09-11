Kazakhstan starts using Starlink in geological exploration sector

The Starlink kits have been installed at drilling rigs and field camps, enabling high-speed data transmission of large volumes of geological and geophysical data in online mode.

Additionally, a video stream from the site is transmitted to the control center of the geological cluster in the city of Zhezkazgan.

The integration of IoT sensors facilitates continuous monitoring of drilling parameters and equipment conditions, as well as supporting personnel and strengthening compliance with labour safety standards.

According to the Ministry, the integration of Starlink satellite terminals also ensures uninterrupted geological information flows, accelerates the pace of geological exploration, and enhances operational efficiency. The technology has become an integral component of Kazakhstan’s unified digital ecosystem for geological exploration.

Earlier it was reported that Starlink internet was officially launched in Kazakhstan on August 13.