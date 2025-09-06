Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Knowledge Day marks start of new academic year

Kazakhstan officially launched the 2025–2026 school year on September 2, since September 1 coincided with the weekend and Constitution Day celebrations. Many schools across the nation preserved the tradition of holding festive assemblies for first-graders on September 1. More than 4.1 million pupils are enrolled in over 8,000 schools nationwide, including 341,000 starting grade one. This year alone, 83 new schools opened their doors, while over a hundred more are expected to be completed by December.

2. Tokayev attends China’s WWII Victory parade

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the grand military parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II. The Kazakh leader joined other heads of state as an honorary guest and later attended a reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

3. Cardiff University opens Astana campus

Cardiff University, one of the leading universities in Wales, inaugurated its branch campus in Astana this week. English-taught programs in computer science, business administration, geology, civil engineering, and mineral exploration are now available to Kazakh students. The opening ceremony gathered Kazakh ministers, British diplomats, and university officials. The new institution expects to welcome more than 300 students in its first intake.

4. Astana para swimmers awarded in Bangkok

Young para athletes from Astana earned medals at an international swimming competition in Bangkok. Sanzhar Askar stood out with a silver in the 100m butterfly and two bronzes in freestyle events, while Valeriy Yugay claimed bronze in the 200m medley.

5. Kazakhstan rises in Global Peace Index

Kazakhstan climbed five places in the Global Peace Index 2025, now ranking 56th out of 163 countries. The improvement reflects greater perceptions of safety and reduced crime rates, with an index score of 1.875. Experts note that the country has managed to preserve stability despite rising global militarization and conflicts.

6. Silk Way Star showcases Kazakh songs

Astana became the filming location of the Silk Way Star international vocal competition, which brought together singers from 12 countries. A unique feature of the show is that contestants perform Kazakh songs in their native languages, creating a blend of cultural exchange and creativity. The project was launched in partnership with Kazakhstan’s presidential media complex and China’s CMG corporation.

7. Astana hosted Kazakhstan - Wales football match

The national football team suffered a 0-1 defeat to Wales in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at Astana Arena. With one win and three losses so far, Kazakhstan’s chances of advancing in Group J have become more complicated. The team now faces Belgium in Brussels on September 7, a game seen as decisive for keeping their qualifying hopes alive.

8. Astana Finance Days brought together international business community

Astana Finance Days featured discussions on how artificial intelligence and blockchain are reshaping global finance. Leading international experts joined Kazakh officials and industry leaders to debate opportunities and risks. One of the panel sessions focused on developing a blockchain-based economy and Kazakhstan’s role in driving innovation.

9. President welcomes Mongolian Parliament Chairman

President Tokayev received Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, Chairman of Mongolia’s Parliament, on his first official visit to Kazakhstan. The two sides discussed strengthening intergovernmental and interparliamentary cooperation, building on Tokayev’s visit to Mongolia last year. The leader of Kazakhstan also recalled recent talks with President Khürelsükh on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China. Both parties emphasized the importance of deeper ties in trade, culture, and multilateral diplomacy.

10. Kazakhstan is getting ready to host global stars

Kazakhstan is preparing to host an impressive lineup of international cultural and sports events. The Park Live Almaty festival on September 4–7 will feature global stars such as Robbie Williams, Röyksopp, Marilyn Manson, and Alan Walker, alongside local performers. Coming up soon are concerts by the Backstreet Boys and football matches involving Real Madrid.

