Jackie Chan discusses film projects in Kazakhstan with Vice President Karin

During the meeting, the parties discussed international cooperation in cinematography and opportunities to further develop joint film projects.

Erlan Karin noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev places particular importance on developing new technologies and creative industries, as well as creating conditions for citizens to realize their creative potential.

The Vice President emphasized that implementing major projects of this kind in Kazakhstan contributes to the development and professional growth of the country’s film industry and promotes Kazakhstan as a promising destination for international film production.

Photo credit: Akorda

Particular attention was paid to the use of new technologies in filmmaking. Erlan Karin said that the Astana AI Film Festival had taken place in the capital as part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, initiated by the Head of State.

More than 8,000 applications from 125 countries were submitted to the competition for films created using artificial intelligence. In terms of scale and geographic reach, the festival became the world’s largest event dedicated to AI filmmaking.

At the end of the meeting, Erlan Karin thanked Jackie Chan for his warm attitude toward Kazakhstan and wished all the project participants continued creative success.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Erlan Karin held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of major world religious organizations ahead of the XXIV Meeting of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Secretariat.