Kazakhstan to launch Trans-Caspian fiber-optic link this October

According to the minister, 390 kilometers of cable have already been laid from the coast of Sumgait in Azerbaijan to the coast of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

He added, more than 4,000 5G base stations have been installed in over 20 cities across Kazakhstan. Together with Beeline and Starlink Mobile, the country has launched Direct-to-Cell technology, enabling messaging services and basic internet connectivity anywhere in Kazakhstan via a direct satellite-to-smartphone connection.

The minister noted Android support has already been implemented, while iOS support is currently being developed.

Earlier, it was reported that the new Aktau-Sumgait route will connect the digital infrastructures of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, creating a direct high-speed data transmission corridor between Asia and Europe. The project is expected to improve the reliability of international communications and strengthen the transit potential of both countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to launch a new satellite to replace KazSat-3.