Sultan Haitham bin Tariq invites President Tokayev to visit Oman

“Oman attaches great importance to its engagement with Kazakhstan. We welcome the momentum that bilateral cooperation has gained in recent years. High-level exchanges of visits, the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission have established a solid foundation that will enable us to take our cooperation to a more ambitious level,” the Sultan of Oman said during the extended talks with Tokayev in Astana.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman sees significant opportunities for growth, investment and cooperation with Kazakhstan across a range of sectors, including energy and mining, agriculture and food security, transport and logistics, financial services, tourism, technology and artificial intelligence.

“We welcome the implementation of projects bringing together our sovereign investment institutions, private sectors and specialized government entities. Connectivity is another area of major importance. Kazakhstan occupies a strategic position along major global trade corridors connecting Asia and Europe, while Oman provides direct maritime access to key markets across the Gulf, the Indian Ocean, Asia and Africa. Building on these complementary advantages opens up significant opportunities for growth and offers great value to both countries. Therefore, we look forward to advancing cooperation in transport and logistics, including the development of a trade corridor through Omani ports, as well as strengthening air connectivity between our countries,” the Sultan of Oman noted.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said invited President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Oman at his convenience.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan regarded Oman as a time-tested and reliable partner of in the Arab world.