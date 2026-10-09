National Bank unveils collector coin containing rare metal

Crafted from 925 silver with a niobium insert, the 38.61-millimeter coin weighs 32.8 grams (31.1g of silver and a 1.7-gram niobium element). It features a proof finish and a face value of 1,000 tenge. The mintage is 1,000 pieces.

The coins were produced at the Kazakhstan Mint.

Niobium is a rare metal (atomic number 41) widely used in metallurgy, electronics, and the aerospace and nuclear industries. Its name originates from ancient Greek mythology: Niobe, daughter of Tantalus.

The collectible coins are legal tender and must be accepted at face value across Kazakhstan for all types of payments, bank deposits, transfers, exchanges, and conversions.

Earlier, the National Bank released a new collector coin featuring an epic love story.