Tokayev proposes Central Asian states and Azerbaijan to increase mutual trade to $20 billion

In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed particular emphasis on the symbolic significance of today’s meeting, which is being held in the year marking the 35th anniversary of the Independence of the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

“Over these years, we have travelled a long, difficult and truly challenging, yet productive path that has encompassed an entire era. We have strengthened our sovereignty, shaped our own models of development and earned a respected place in the international community. Today, Central Asia and Azerbaijan are rightfully regarded as centers of growth and geopolitical interaction in Eurasia. Most importantly, thanks to the wisdom and unity of our brotherly peoples, we live in peace and harmony. Solidarity, mutual support and trust have become our common strategic pillar, enabling us to respond together to the challenges of our time. Amid growing geopolitical tensions, the transformation of the international relations architecture and deepening dividing lines, this trend is gaining particular relevance,” the Head of State said.

The President shared Kazakhstan’s vision on key issues of further regional cooperation with the participants of the Consultative Meeting.

“Thanks to our joint efforts, the trade and economic dimension of our cooperation is gaining new substance every year. The number of joint ventures is growing, business ties are strengthening, and major projects are being implemented in industry, mechanical engineering, energy, agriculture and other sectors. Trade barriers are being gradually removed, border crossing points are being opened, and road and rail connectivity is expanding. Yet, as we understand, the potential of our domestic market remains far from being fully realized. Last year, intraregional trade amounted to approximately 13 billion US dollars, accounting for around 8% of our countries’ total trade turnover. I therefore propose tasking the governments with developing and adopting a Joint Action Plan aimed at increasing this figure to at least 20 billion dollars, with a consistent increase in the share of mutual trade,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit. The President will also attend the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit.