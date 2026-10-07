Kazakhstan, UK eye boosting cooperation in energy, transport and AI

Lord Sarwar said it a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Akorda today.

“We are following with great interest Kazakhstan’s dynamic development and highly value the closeness of our approaches to key issues on the international agenda. We are united by our commitment to open and trusted partnership, innovation, mutual confidence and free trade. In our relations with strategic partners, which certainly includes Kazakhstan, we are determined to deliver concrete and practical results that correspond to the high level of our bilateral ties,” Anas Sarwar said.

The sides noted the importance of strengthening humanitarian cooperation, expanding academic exchanges and implementing joint educational initiatives.

According to the President, the United Kingdom has traditionally maintained high standards of education and professional training for young specialists.

The meeting also addressed prospects for expanding cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and artificial intelligence.

Earlier, the Head of State said that the United Kingdom is one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partners. In 2025, bilateral trade increased by 83%, exceeding 1.6 billion US dollars. More than 500 British companies currently operate in Kazakhstan.