Kazakhstan, international partners to develop digital Silk Road for AI infrastructure

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev signed a memorandum on strategic cooperation involving the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazakhtelecom, Balaji Srinivasan’s Network School, Shervin Pishevar, and affiliated technology and investment organizations Sofreh Capital, Edison, and Alpha.

The memorandum outlines plans to create a technology ecosystem in Kazakhstan that brings together computing capacity, international investment, engineering expertise, and industrial capabilities.

A key element of the partnership will be the Digital Silk Road project, with Sofreh Capital, founded by Shervin Pishevar, joining as one of the founding partners of the joint venture.

The project aims to develop an integrated AI infrastructure combining data centers, space-based computing systems, satellites, and the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable.

The partnership could also extend to robotics and Physical AI, space technologies, new energy solutions, quantum computing, and critical materials.

Another focus will be the industrial use of artificial intelligence, with plans to establish pilot sites and develop robot assembly and component manufacturing.

Madiyev said that combining Kazakhstan’s energy resources with its computing, telecommunications, and industrial infrastructure could help the country develop technologies and intelligent products for the global market.

The partnership also aims to expand the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable and data center infrastructure, with Kazakhtelecom expected to play a key role in these efforts.

The parties plan to agree on an implementation roadmap within 100 days of signing the memorandum.

The memorandum serves as a framework for future cooperation, while specific projects, investment volumes, and terms of participation will be determined in separate agreements.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov had said that scaling up digital twin technology could generate nearly 3 million tons of additional oil production in Kazakhstan.