Kazakhstan and Oman sign eight agreements after talks

A ceremony was held in the presence of the Heads of State to exchange the following intergovernmental and interagency documents:

1. Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman

2. Air Services Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman

3. Agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority

4. Agreement on the main terms of the joint project Blue City Rixos between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority

5. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Financial Sector between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman

6. Agreement of Understanding on the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Council between the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry

7. Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in the Field of Geological Exploration between KazMunayGas NC JSC and OQ Exploration & Production

8. Agreement on the terms of presence of the Eurasian Development Bank in the Sultanate of Oman between the Eurasian Development Bank and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

As reported, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman arrived in Astana on Monday, October 5, for a state visit. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Sultan of Oman at Astana Airport.

In narrow-format talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the Omani leader's first visit to Kazakhstan a historic event.

The Sultan of Oman, in turn, invited the Kazakh President to visit his country.