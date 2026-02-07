Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakh President and Pakistan’s Prime Minister hold talks

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif shared views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda. Special attention was paid to building cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, space and finance.

2. Kazakh President praises Trump policies, urges realism in global affairs

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an exclusive interview to Pakistani newspaper TheNewsInternational, in which Tokayev talks about Kazakhstan’s ties with Pakistan, plans to expand trade and transport links, his positive view of Donald Trump’s policies, support for diplomatic initiatives like the Abraham Accords, positions on major global conflicts, and Kazakhstan’s domestic reforms and long-term development goals.

3. Kazakhstan opens Davis Cup playoff match with dominant first set

Kazakhstan’s national team secured a confident victory in the opening match of the Davis Cup World Group playoff against Monaco. In the first singles rubber, Alexander Bublik defeated Monaco’s Hugo Nys in straight sets, 6:0, 6:3.

4. Dimash Qudaibergen presents premiere of international project

Launching the premiere of Voice Beyond Horizon at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Dimash stood alongside thousands of fans to unveil a project on the big screen. The first episode of his international project premiered on China's Hunan TV.

5. Tennis player Alexander Bublik embracing Kazakh tradition

Tennis player Alexander Bublik took part in a traditional Kazakh Tusau Kesu ceremony in Astana during a Davis Cup event. The tradition implies for a child to follow in the footsteps, and possess qualities of the person being chosen to cut the rope.

6. Kazakhstan brings its cultural heritage to Qatar

The four-day event is aimed at further strengthening Kazakhstan-Qatar cultural and humanitarian cooperation and promoting the Kazakh national culture in the international arena.

7. Kazakhstan's Bakbergenova pockets gold at international wrestling tournament

Zhamila Bakbergenova claimed victory in the women’s 72 kg weight category, defeating Mongolia’s Zorigt Bolortungalag in the final. Bronze medals were awarded to Nurzat Nurtaeva of Kyrgyzstan and Russia’s Kseniia Burakova.

8. Uncertainty ends: Kairat defines Satpaev’s future

FC Kairat has clarified the future of 17-year-old forward Dastan Satpaev by including him in the squad for the club’s final pre-season training camp in Türkiye, marking his return after two months out with injury and confirming he remains part of the team’s plans for the 2026 season.

9. Rakhmonov tossed from top 15 after UFC welterweight rankings update

Shavkat Rakhmonov has been removed from the UFC welterweight rankings after the news that the athlete will have another surgery. Asu Almabayev remains the only Kazakhstani fighter ranking seventh in the UFC flyweight rankings.

10.Kazakhstan shines at international taekwondo tournament in UAE

Kazakhstan’s national team has claimed three medals at the event. Bronze medals were won by Bakhadyr Shapulatov (54 kg), Maksat Orynbassar (74 kg), and Nurlan Myrzabayev (87 kg).

