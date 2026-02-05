Kazakhstan brings its cultural heritage to Qatar

Deputy Prime Minister and Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva heads the Kazakh delegation.

As part of the Culture Days, the Kazakh Minister held talks with Qatar’s Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani.

The parties focused on expanding cooperation in culture and the arts, with special emphasis on the creative industries. Kazakhstan highlighted the establishment of its Creative Industries Development Fund and expressed readiness for joint projects.

Aida Balayeva stressed it is a great honor to hold the Culture Days of Kazakhstan in Qatar. She noted the two nations share common spiritual values and treasure the heritage of the great nomadic civilization and deeply honor traditions. She expressed confidence these values will further bring the nations closer and reveal a way for new joint projects.

In turn, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani praised the potential of the development of Kazakhstan-Qatar relations and expressed confidence that cultural cooperation will serve as a solid foundation for further widening of ties between the two countries.

In addition, the sides outlined other promising areas of cooperation, including publishing joint books, translating works into Kazakh and Arabic, and supporting artists through exchange programs.

It was suggested to sign an interdepartmental action plan.

A gala concert was held as part of the event to feature Kazakh classical works, traditional kyuis and folk songs, modern symphonic arrangements, and Arabic music.

Events at the Darb Al-Saai cultural center included exhibitions of applied arts, contemporary design with national motifs, and a showcase by the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

Traditional sports and heritage such as archery, falconry, and hunting with tazy dogs were also presented.

The four-day event is aimed at further strengthening Kazakhstan-Qatar cultural and humanitarian cooperation and promoting the Kazakh national culture in the international arena.

To note, the Qatar Culture Days will soon be held in Kazakhstan.

To note, Kazakhstan Culture Days attracted over 3,000 people in Turkmenistan.