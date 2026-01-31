Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. 2026 Winter Olympics: Kazakhstan reveals its full roster

Kazakhstan has confirmed its full national team roster ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Italy. A total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete for medals across 10 sports.

2. Tokayev highlights importance of Kazakhstan's continued participation in UN Volunteers program

Speaking at the Volunteers Forum in Astana, President Tokayev stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation. He said Kazakhstan participates in the United Nations Volunteers program, enabling its citizens to gain unique experience working within global volunteer structures. The President also highlighted the need to create new platforms for sharing experience and coordinating volunteer initiatives globally.

3. Constitutional amendments must be inserted only through a referendum, Kazakh President

The Head of State said the Constitution is the main guide and foundational document of any country. He said that any changes to the Constitution, even the smallest, should be made only through a referendum and expressed confidence that such an approach will become an important tool for strengthening the civil rights of people.

4. Driverless future: Robotaxis to be tested on Astana and Almaty streets

The pilot project is set for 3 years. The first stage involves refining technological solutions at a specialized testing ground, as well as preparing and checking all route and infrastructure parameters. In subsequent stages, the phased deployment of self-driving vehicles in the urban environments of Astana and Almaty is planned along pre-agreed routes under constant control and monitoring.

5. Kazakhstan weighs social media ban for children under 14

Kazakhstan is considering restricting social media access for children under 14, with the Education Ministry reviewing proposals such as SIM card registration, monitoring illegal content, and strengthening digital literacy in schools. Any final decision will be made after broad public discussion with parents, teachers, and the media, officials said.

6. Saxaul plantations cover 672,000 ha of Aral Sea bed in 4 years

The national report on the state of the environment and the use of natural resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan identifies forest melioration as one of the most effective ways to combat desertification. Accordingly, saxaul planting has been under way on the dried Aral Sea bed for several years.

7. FC Kairat fall narrowly to Arsenal in UEFA Champions League clash

FC Kairat lost 3:2 to Arsenal in a closely contested UEFA Champions League group stage match in London, despite a strong second half performance and late goal. Kairat concluded the Champions League 2025/26 campaign with one point and will now focus on preparations for the new season starting in March.

8. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina reaches career-high world No. 3

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has risen to a career high world No. 3 in the WTA rankings after reaching the final of the Australian Open 2026. She climbed from fifth place, moving past several rivals, and will hold the ranking regardless of the final result.

9. Kairat’s Anarbekov enters UEFA Champions League top 3 goalkeepers

After all eight matchdays, Anarbekov made 36 saves, the third-highest total among goalkeepers from all participating teams. Russian goalkeeper Nikita Haikin of Bodø/Glimt led the rankings with 49 saves, while Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid placed second with 41.

10.17-year-old Kazakh tennis player advances to Australian Open semis

Kazakhstan's Zangar Nurlanuly, 17, has reached the semifinals of the junior singles draw at the Australian Open for the first time in his career. He also reached the semifinals of the junior draw at another Grand Slam, the US Open, last year.

