Rakhmonov tossed from top 15 after UFC welterweight rankings update

Kazakhstani fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov has fallen out of the UFC’s Top 15, after being placed the second in their welterweight rankings just a week ago. British Michael Page entered 15th in the latest UFC welterweight rankings.

Asu Almabayev remains the only Kazakhstani fighter ranking seventh in the UFC flyweight rankings. The athlete is to miss on the fight against No.5 Brandon Moreno of Mexico scheduled for February 28 due to an injury.

To note, Rakhmonov had his last fight in December 2024, where he defeated Irish Ian Machado Garry.