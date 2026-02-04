Kazakhstan shines at international taekwondo tournament in UAE

Kazakhstan’s national team has claimed three medals at the event.

Bronze medals were won by Bakhadyr Shapulatov (54 kg), Maksat Orynbassar (74 kg), and Nurlan Myrzabayev (87 kg).

The tournament brought together athletes from 50 countries.

Earlier, Alexandra Skorokhodova claimed gold at the Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Pozza di Fassa. Competing in the giant slalom, the Kazakhstani athlete secured first place, finishing ahead of Canada’s Simone St-Pierre, who took silver, and American Noelle Roth, who claimed bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced the launch of a commemorative coin titled “Olympic Games 2026. Short track” as part of its Sport series.