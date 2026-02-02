Kazakhstan's Bakbergenova pockets gold at international wrestling tournament

Bakbergenova claimed victory in the women’s 72 kg weight category, defeating Mongolia’s Zorigt Bolortungalag in the final. Bronze medals were awarded to Nurzat Nurtaeva of Kyrgyzstan and Russia’s Kseniia Burakova.

It is worth noting that earlier in the tournament, Laura Almaganbetova (55 kg) and Viktoriia Khusainova (59 kg) finished in second place.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the junior short track team of Kazakhstan earned a bronze medal at the ISU Short Track Junior World Championships.