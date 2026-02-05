Dimash Qudaibergen presents premiere of international project

Launching the premiere of Voice Beyond Horizon at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Dimash stood alongside thousands of fans to unveil a project on the big screen. The first episode of his international project premiered today on China's Hunan TV.

Before the screening began, guests were treated to a brief concert program featuring musical performances by dombra players, kobyz player Olzhas Kurmanbek, and the singer’s younger brother Abilmansur Qudaibergen.

Additionally, the audience watched a special video of messages from global legends, including Plácido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Igor Krutoy, Lara Fabian, Simon Webbe, and Stjepan Hauser, who wished the project success and highlighted its potential to open new doors for young performers.

After that, Dimash Qudaibergen took to the stage to share his vision. He urged his fellow citizens to support Voice Beyond Horizon, emphasizing that the show is not a personal initiative but a shared platform designed to promote Kazakhstan and unlock the potential of young talents.

"Today is a special day for me because our project, filmed entirely in Kazakhstan, is being presented to a global audience at this very moment. It is a great honor for me to present this joint project with you, aimed at the development and popularization of our country," he noted.

According to the artist, the project serves as a call for dialogue, uniting cultures, strengthening international friendships, and inspiring creativity. He underlined that through Voice Beyond Horizon, he sought to showcase the beauty of Kazakhstan and the power of music to the entire world. Dimash also thanked the audience for their support and encouraged fans to be active in backing the project on social media.

Dimash previously shared a video message noting that the idea for an international music competition first came to him nine years ago during his time on the I’m Singer project. He revealed that even then, he dreamed of one day hosting a large-scale vocal contest in Kazakhstan.

The project features talented young vocalists from Serbia, Italy, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Kazakhstan. Among the participants are Zhang Xinyu, La Danzhu, Cai Chengyu, Nur Cholpon, Jeryl Lee, Giulia Falcone, Prince, and Nurzhas Sadyrbayev.

Filming for the show took place over 22 days across the Turkistan, Akmola, Mangystau, and Almaty regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty and Astana. Traveling through the country by train, the participants explored key tourist landmarks, including the Karavansaray complex, the Caspian Sea coast, the Bozzhyra Gorge, Lakes Kobeytuz and Kaindy, the village of Saty, the Kapshagai Reservoir, and the Shchuchinsk-Burabay resort zone.

The artist’s father, Kanat Aitbayev, noted that Dimash had long envisioned an international project to promote the country’s tourism potential and strengthen cultural ties.

"Dimash had the opportunity to do the project Voice Beyond Horizon in collaboration with Hunan TV, the very platform that launched his international career nine years ago. We hope the project captures the audience's interest, especially considering that Hunan TV boasts one of the largest viewerships in the world," Aitbayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen invited fans to a free public premiere of “Voice Beyond Horizon” in Almaty.