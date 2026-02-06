EN
    Kazakhstan opens Davis Cup playoff match with dominant first set

    16:03, 6 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national team got off to a confident start in the Davis Cup World Group playoff match against Monaco, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Alexander Bublik
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    In the opening singles match, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik won the first set 6:0. The Kazakhstani tennis player converted 3 of 8 break points and claimed 31 points, compared to 18 by his opponent.

    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    In the first set, Bublik posted an impressive 89 percent success rate on first serve points and played more effectively on return. Monaco’s Hugo Nys, in turn, committed two double faults and failed to convert any break points.

    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the match is being held in Astana as part of the Davis Cup World Group playoffs.

    Davis Cup
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform
    Davis Cup
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

     

