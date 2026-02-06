Kazakhstan opens Davis Cup playoff match with dominant first set

In the opening singles match, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik won the first set 6:0. The Kazakhstani tennis player converted 3 of 8 break points and claimed 31 points, compared to 18 by his opponent.

In the first set, Bublik posted an impressive 89 percent success rate on first serve points and played more effectively on return. Monaco’s Hugo Nys, in turn, committed two double faults and failed to convert any break points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the match is being held in Astana as part of the Davis Cup World Group playoffs.

