    Kazakh President and Pakistan’s Prime Minister hold talks

    14:34, 4 February 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in restricted attendance, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President and Pakistan’s Prime Minister hold talks
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The parties noted the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan over the past years and debated prospects for strengthening political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    Special attention was paid to building cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, space and finance.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif shared views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

    Earlier, an official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

    President of Kazakhstan President Government Kazakhstan Pakistan Kazakhstan-Pakistan Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
