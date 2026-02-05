Tennis player Alexander Bublik embracing Kazakh tradition

Bublik joined the event as an honored guest in Astana as part of the draw for the Davis Cup World Group playoff tie between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Monaco.

After cutting the rope, Bublik walked Ayan alongside the child’s mother toward items like a racket, a tennis ball, a book, and money to choose. Ayan picked up a tennis ball without hesitation.

The tradition implies for a child to follow in the footsteps, and possess qualities of the person being chosen to cut the rope. By inviting Alexander Bublik, the event served as a bridge between generations, respect for traditions, and the power of sport to unite through erasing borders and bringing cultures.

