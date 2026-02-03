Uncertainty ends: Kairat defines Satpaev’s future

According to the club’s official statement, Kairat will depart for Türkiye on February 3. The final pre-season training camp ahead of the 2026 season will be held in Belek and run through February 20.

The list of players selected for the camp includes all footballers who currently have valid contracts with the club.

Compared to the first training camp held in the UAE in January, this time Kairat has also called up several of the team’s young leaders, including Dastan Satpaev, Olzhas Baybek and Azamat Tuyakbaev. In addition, 17-year-old Abylay Toleukhan has been invited and will take part in first-team training for the first time.

It is worth noting that Satpaev was sidelined in December 2025 and January 2026, missing both training sessions and matches as he continued his recovery from an injury sustained in October.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov has finished among the top goalkeepers of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season.