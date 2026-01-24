Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev proposes naming new parliament “Qurultay” with streamlined structure

The Head of State emphasized that there is no need to increase the number of MPs, and that the parliament should be composed of genuine patriots and highly qualified professionals. President Tokayev also announced the development of a new consultative platform, the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan).

2. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs Charter of Board of Peace at Davos

Alongside the President of Kazakhstan, leaders and representatives of 18 countries took part in the signing ceremony.

3. Kazakhstan launches QazETA digital platform for foreign nationals in pilot mode

The project aimed to create a modern, user-friendly platform for foreigners interacting with the government authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as to improve the efficiency and quality of public service delivery.

4. Kazakhstan joins OpenAI education initiative to expand AI use in schools

The program is designed to help education systems adapt to changing labor market demands. Studies cited by OpenAI suggest that by 2030, nearly 40% of core workplace skills will change, largely due to the spread of AI. By introducing AI tools, training, and research at scale, the initiative aims to better align learning with future workforce needs.

5. New seven-volume history of Kazakhstan to be completed by yearend

At the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay President Tokayev emphasized that development of the seven-volume history this year will coincide with the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

6. Kazakhstan’s Zharkent Mosque and Ascension Cathedral to be nominated for UNESCO World Heritage List

The Zharkent Mosque, Ascension Cathedral and petroglyphs of the Karatau Ridge will be nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task. Besides, work is underway to include Abai’s The Book of Words in the UNESCO List of documentary heritage.

7. FC Kairat fall to Club Brugge in Champions League match

The visitors applied high pressure from the opening minutes. Mamadou Diachon struck the post early on, before goals from Aleksandar Stankovic and Hans Vanaken gave the Belgian side a comfortable lead. After the break, Club Brugge extended their advantage through strikes by Mateo Vermant and Brandon Mechele. Kairat managed a consolation goal when Adilet Sadybekov produced a fine long-range effort from outside the penalty area, making the final score 1:4.

8. Film about Jochi Khan to premiere at prestigious international platforms

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stressed the significance of the development of cinema and the arts for strengthening national identity and promoting the country’s culture in the international arena. The President also announced that filming of a documentary series on Jochi Khan will be completed this spring.

9. Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan claims gold at Alpine Skiing Tournament in Italy

Skorokhodova won the gold medal in the women’s slalom with a time of 1:39.67. Spain’s June Iturbe Garitano took silver, followed by American Emma Guggenheimer in third.

10. Kazakhstan's Putintseva reaches career-best 4th round at Australian Open

Putintseva faced Türkiye’s Zeynep Sönmez (ranked 112th in WTA) on the courts of Melbourne and prevailed in a closely contested three-set match, winning 6–3, 6–7 (3–7), 6–3. During the match, the Kazakhstani tennis player recorded two aces, committed one double fault, converted six of 13 break points, and held serve in 12 games.

