    Kazakhstan’s Zharkent Mosque and Ascension Cathedral to be nominated for UNESCO World Heritage List

    08:34, 22 January 2026

    Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva announced the Zharkent Mosque and Ascension Cathedral would be nominated for the UNESCO World Heritage List, Qazinform News Agency cites Jibek Joly TV Channel.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Zharkent Mosque, Ascension Cathedral and petroglyphs of the Karatau Ridge will be nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task.

    Besides, work is underway to include Abai’s The Book of Words in the UNESCO List of documentary heritage.

    As written before, at the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the inclusion of Abai’s The Book of Words in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register for documentary heritage.

