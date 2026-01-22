Kazakhstan’s Zharkent Mosque and Ascension Cathedral to be nominated for UNESCO World Heritage List

The Zharkent Mosque, Ascension Cathedral and petroglyphs of the Karatau Ridge will be nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task.

Besides, work is underway to include Abai’s The Book of Words in the UNESCO List of documentary heritage.

As written before, at the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the inclusion of Abai’s The Book of Words in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register for documentary heritage.