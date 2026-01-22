Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs Charter of Board of Peace at Davos

Alongside the President of Kazakhstan, leaders and representatives of 18 countries took part in the signing ceremony.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on January 22, the President of Kazakhstan is set to pay a working visit to Davos at the invitation of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to attend the signing ceremony of the Charter of the Gaza Board of Peace.

Photo credit: Akorda

It was also reported that Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev received an official invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly established Gaza Board of Peace and Kazakhstan to become one of its founding member states.

Photo credit: Akorda

Confirming the invitation, Kazakh President’s Assistant - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said that Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev was among the first world leaders to receive an official invitation to join the Board of Peace and Kazakhstan to become one of its founding members. In response, the Head of State sent a letter to the U.S. President to express sincere gratitude and confirm Kazakhstan’s consent to join the Board of Peace. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to contributing to lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust, and global stability.