New seven-volume history of Kazakhstan to be completed by yearend

“I set the task of preparing a new academic history of our country using modern scientific approaches. By the end of the year, this large-scale and, without exaggeration, fundamental research project will be completed,” the President told members of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

This work, in his words, will make an important contribution to strengthening statehood and shaping a unified historical consciousness of the nation.

Tokayev emphasized that development of the seven-volume history this year will coincide with the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

“This historic milestone must by marked by real achievements. Knowledge of the past and a confident outlook toward the future are the foundation of steady national progress and the development of active patriotism,” he added.

Earlier, President Tokayev underlined the vital contribution of citizens to the country’s progress, highlighting the importance of patriotism, environmental responsibility, and strengthening society unity.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay is underway in Kyzylorda with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involve prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.