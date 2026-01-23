Kazakhstan launches QazETA digital platform for foreign nationals in pilot mode

The project aimed to create a modern, user-friendly platform for foreigners interacting with the government authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as to improve the efficiency and quality of public service delivery.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

The QazETA platform is focused on:

- simplifying procedures for entry into and stay of foreign nationals in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

- creating a single digital entry point that ensures consistent interaction of foreign nationals with government services, from entry into the country to everyday services;

- increasing transparency of processes, reducing application processing times, and improving service quality;

- the digitalization of core migration procedures and their integration into mobile service;

The platform is currently operating in pilot mode and the implementation of the platform will be carried out in phases. Currently, the following services are available:

- issuance of electronic visas (e-Visa);

- issuance of an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA);

- obtaining the status of an electronic resident of the Republic of Kazakhstan (e-Residency);

- issuance of certificates confirming the crossing of the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan by foreign nationals (including for the purpose of IMEI verification of mobile devices).

Electronic visa (e-Visa)

An electronic visa is a digital form of a state service for issuing visas to foreign nationals and stateless persons.

Citizens of 104 countries may apply for a single-entry electronic visa under the following categories: "А3" (service), "А5" (investor), "В1","В2","В3", (business trip), "В9-1" (Digital Nomad Visa), "В10" (private travel), "В12" (tourist), "С12" (medical treatment).

An electronic visa is issued on the basis of an electronically issued invitation (the invitation is issued by the territorial police authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan) and is valid only for the visa holder and does not apply to accompanying persons. In case of passport replacement, a new electronic visa must be obtained.

Foreign nationals and stateless persons are permitted to enter and exit the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan using a valid electronic visa only through border crossing points of the international airports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA)

The ETA is intended for citizens of countries that are exempt from visa requirements of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The authorization is issued in electronic form.

Foreign nationals planning to travel to Kazakhstan must submit an ETA application through the mobile application no later than 72 hours prior to travel.

The validity period of the ETA is 180 days.

The actual duration of stay of foreign nationals in Kazakhstan is regulated in accordance with the applicable migration legislation.

At the same time, the issuance of an ETA does not guarantee entry into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The final decision on admission is made by the authorized state body of the Republic of Kazakhstan during border control procedures.

The following categories are exempt from the requirement to obtain an ETA:

- holders of diplomatic and service (official) passports;

- members of official delegations;

- representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the pilot period, obtaining an ETA is recommended but not mandatory for citizens of countries exempt from the Republic of Kazakhstan’s visa requirements. After the pilot period, the ETA will be gradually introduced as a mandatory requirement for these categories of citizens.

Electronic Residency (e-Residency)

e-Residency is an innovative instrument that provides foreign nationals and stateless persons located outside the Republic of Kazakhstan with access to digital government and commercial services within the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

The e-Residency program is implemented within jurisdiction of the AIFC and provides for:

- remote issuance of an Individual Identification Number (IIN);

- opening of bank accounts and payment cards;

- issuance of eSIMs;

- remote company registration and business operations

within jurisdiction of the AIFC.

Further expansion of the platform’s functionality is planned, including the issuance of health insurance, the possibility of expedited border control for ETA holders (Fast Track), payment of service fees, and other digital services.

The QazETA mobile application is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

As part of the project, a technical support service is in operation. Inquiries and suggestions are accepted via email at support@qazeta.kz.

Earlier Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev commented on the possibility of easing the visa regime between Kazakhstan and France.