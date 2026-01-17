Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Experts highlight Ulttyq Qurultay’s role

Researcher Amirlan Nurgazin noted its flexibility in addressing social issues quickly, with rotating regional venues allowing direct engagement with local authorities and producing initiatives on youth, health, volunteerism, and education.

Political analyst Gaziz Abishev highlighted its role in deliberative democracy, where delegates can discuss strategic national issues freely, shaping public consensus. The upcoming Qurultay is expected to continue this work, potentially influencing reforms, including parliamentary changes.

2. Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods

The Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified the Agreement on unified rules for determining and confirming the origin of goods exported beyond the Eurasian Economic Union. The document was signed December 4, 2023.

3. National research hub for infectious diseases opens in Almaty

The center integrates clinical care, scientific research, digital technologies, and educational programs. It is designed to provide specialized medical care for adults, children, and pregnant women. In the event of an emergency, its capacity can be expanded from 350 to 500 beds.

4. Kazakhstan develops water resources information system

The information system is being developed as part of the President’s tasks to digitize the country’s water sector in line with e‑Government standards, interagency integration, and information security requirements.

5. Kazakhstan’s university diplomas to gain broader international recognition

Kazakh senators have approved the draft law "On ratification of the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education”. The document is aimed at establishment of cooperation in the field of recognition of higher education qualifications in the Asia-Pacific region.

6. Astana joins European Network for Accessible Tourism, first among CIS cities

The city has upgraded public transport, museums, and cultural venues like Astana Opera to ensure accessibility, while developing specialized tourist routes and supporting medical tourism through world-class facilities.

7. Vogue includes Kazakhstan in list of top travel destinations

Kazakhstan has been named among the 14 best travel destinations of 2025 by Vogue magazine. Kazakhstan was included based on impressions shared by Ali Farooqui, manager of creative development at Vogue, following a trip to Almaty.

8. Yerbol Khamitov hauls bronze at Paralympic Biathlon World Cup stage

China’s Liu Mengtao won the race with a time of 21:09.6, followed by his compatriot Mao Zhongwu, who took silver in 21:22.9. Yerbol Khamitov claimed bronze with a time of 22:09.1. In the same event, Kazakhstan’s Sergey Ussoltsev finished 11th, while Yuriy Berezin placed 13th.

9. Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket gold in Turkiye

Yusuf Ashrapov (72 kg) and Bagdat Sabaz (67 kg) defeated Turkish opponents in their finals to claim gold medals. Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) and Rakhat Berzhanov (97 kg) each secured bronze medals in their weight categories.

10.Kazakhstan strikes gold twice in 5-medal haul at Asian Shotgun Championship

In the women's individual skeet event, Kazakhstan's Adel Sadakbayeva claimed the top spot on the podium. Her teammate, Olga Khailova, added to the success by securing the bronze medal in the same discipline. In the team skeet event, the Kazakh women’s trio — Adel Sadakbayeva, Olga Khailova, and Assem Orynbay — took first place and the gold medal. As for the men’s individual skeet event, Eduard Yeshchenko earned a silver medal. The men's team of Kazakhstan, represented by Ratmir Yenikeyev, Eduard Yeshchenko, and Ilya Penkov, claimed bronze.

