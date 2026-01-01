Kazakhstan joins OpenAI education initiative to expand AI use in schools

OpenAI announced the launch of its “Education for Countries” program as part of its broader OpenAI for Countries framework, which focuses on helping governments embed AI tools into core public infrastructure. Education is seen as a key channel for narrowing the gap between the rapid development of AI technologies and their everyday use.

The program is designed to help education systems adapt to changing labor market demands. Studies cited by OpenAI suggest that by 2030, nearly 40% of core workplace skills will change, largely due to the spread of AI. By introducing AI tools, training, and research at scale, the initiative aims to better align learning with future workforce needs.

Under the program, OpenAI will work with ministries of education, universities and research institutions. The initiative includes access to AI tools such as ChatGPT Edu, advanced language models, study-focused features, and collaborative workspaces that can be adapted to local curricula and policy priorities.

Another pillar of the program is large-scale research on learning outcomes. National and cross-border studies will examine how AI affects student performance and teacher productivity, with the goal of informing education policy and technology design. Training and certification programs are also planned, offering educators and students practical AI skills linked to national economic priorities.

Kazakhstan is part of the first group of participants, alongside Estonia, Greece, Italy’s Conference of University Rectors, Jordan, Slovakia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates. In some countries, AI tools have already been rolled out nationwide. Estonia, for example, has deployed ChatGPT Edu across public universities and secondary schools, reaching tens of thousands of students and teachers.

OpenAI said the introduction of AI in education typically follows a phased approach, starting with training educators. In higher education, student access is already expanding, while in secondary schools, pilot projects are being developed in cooperation with local authorities, with a focus on safety and alignment with national standards.

Commenting on Kazakhstan’s participation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of AI and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the move reflects the country’s broader digital strategy.

“Kazakhstan’s participation in OpenAI for Countries marks a milestone in our Year of Digitalization and underscores our strategic decision to embed AI at scale across priority sectors,” Madiyev said. “Working together with OpenAI, Freedom Holding Corp. and Bilim Group, we aim to integrate AI into education as a high-impact tool and set a model of effective public-private partnership for building a future-ready workforce.”

OpenAI said additional countries will be invited to join the initiative, with the next cohort expected to be announced later in 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI had introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated health and wellness experience within ChatGPT, and planned to launch advertising on the platform.