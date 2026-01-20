FC Kairat fall to Club Brugge in Champions League match

The match was played at Astana Arena and officiated by a refereeing team led by Lithuania’s Donatas Rumsas.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov / Qazinform

Kairat started with Anarbekov, Mata, Sorokin, Martynovich, Tapalov, Kassabulat, Glazer, Gromyko, Jorginho, Mrynskyi, and Edmilson. Club Brugge fielded Jackers, Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Seys, Stankovic, Vetlesen, Vanaken, Forbes, Vermant, and Diachon.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov / Qazinform

The visitors applied high pressure from the opening minutes. Mamdou Diachon struck the post early on, before goals from Aleksandar Stankovic and Hans Vanaken gave the Belgian side a comfortable lead. After the break, Club Brugge extended their advantage through strikes by Mateo Vermant and Brandon Mechele. Kairat managed a consolation goal when Adilet Sadybekov produced a fine long-range effort from outside the penalty area, making the final score 1:4.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov / Qazinform

Kairat will play their final match of the league phase on January 28 in London against Arsenal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat’s forward Dastan Satpaev would miss the home UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge due to injury.