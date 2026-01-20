Film about Jochi Khan to premiere at prestigious international platforms

Addressing the V Ulttyq Qurultay, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the youth are taking their first steps into the creative industries, mastering new forms of ethics and creativity. He noted cinema and the arts have become powerful tools that allow Kazakhstan’s culture to be visible on the global stage and inspire pride in the nation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that supporting young talent and developing the creative sector are integral parts of the country’s strategic goals to build a modern cultural environment and strengthen national consciousness.

The President also announced that filming of a documentary series on Jochi Khan will be completed this spring.

He stressed that in recent years, Kazakhstan has achieved significant results in the scientific study and popularization of the centuries‑old historical heritage. This spring, work on the documentary film about Jochi Khan will be completed. The Head of State reminded he first spoke about this large‑scale project at the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau. He revealed the premiere of the multi‑episode film will take place on prestigious international platforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also underlined the importance of cinema and the arts in strengthening national identity.

Earlier, he announced the need to build a drama theater and a modern library in Kyzylorda, further supporting cultural development in the region.