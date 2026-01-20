Tokayev proposes naming new parliament “Qurultay” with streamlined structure

The Head of State emphasized that there is no need to increase the number of MPs, and that the parliament should be composed of genuine patriots and highly qualified professionals.

“It was suggested that the total number of seats should be 145. The number of deputy chairpersons – three, and the number of committees should not exceed eight,” the President said.

The new unicameral parliament will be elected for a five-year term.

Tokayev noted that this new structure will ensure the effective functioning of the legislative body and allow it to focus on the country’s priority development issues.

Photo credit: Akorda

He also outlined the procedure for forming the new parliament, where MPs will now be elected according to the principle of proportional representation. This, Tokayev noted, will strengthen the institutional role of political parties and increase their accountability to society.

“I am aware that some parties have proposed applying proportional representation not only to parliament, but also to maslikhats at all levels. However, I believe it is necessary to preserve the majoritarian system in the regions,” the President noted.

On top of that, the new unicameral parliament is expected to abolish both the presidential quota and the quota for the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of respecting and correctly using Kazakhstan’s state symbols.

The 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay is underway in Kyzylorda with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The discussions involve prominent public figures, representatives of political parties, the non-government sector, business leaders, experts, and members of regional public councils.