Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan is Italy’s strategic partner, region is strategic crossroads, says PM Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni said Italy regards Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and this region as a strategically important crossroads. She noted there is an opportunity to achieve more from energy to culture, exchange of students.

2. Digital Dreams and Geopolitical Realism: Kazakhstan through the eyes of President Tokayev

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an exclusive interview to Qatar’s Al Jazeera television channel, in which he shared his views on current global developments and the role of middle powers in geopolitics. He also addressed Kazakhstan’s modernization efforts in the socio-political and economic spheres.

3. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame commends friendly relations with Kazakhstan

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda paid a two-day state visit to Astana, expressing gratitude for the warm reception. Paul Kagame said that Rwanda seeks sustainable development just like Kazakhstan does.

4. France sees Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia’s economic diversification – Laurent Saint-Martin

Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, in the exclusive interview discussed the current state and future priorities of French-Kazakh economic cooperation, the role of France in Central Asia, support for French businesses abroad, and the broader geopolitical and trade challenges facing Europe.

5. Kazakhstan keen on developing comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia - President Tokayev

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova thanked the Kazakh President for the invitation and pointed out the existing high potential for further strengthening of the bilateral interaction. The sides held an in-depth discussion of the bilateral trade-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

6. President Tokayev: Middle powers should be ready to shoulder more multilateral responsibility

At the Astana International Forum, President Tokayev called for middle powers to shoulder more responsibility in multilateral affairs.

7. Media forum “Central Asia – China” 2025 begins in Astana

The “Central Asia – China” Media Forum 2025 kicked off in Astana, bringing together regional media leaders to strengthen dialogue and cooperation.

8. Kazakhstan calls for structural reform of UN Security Council – President

President Tokayev reiterated Kazakhstan's call for structural reforms of the United Nations Security Council. “Big powers should voice their commitment to preserve peace and security by upholding a major principle of protecting territorial integrity of all states,” said President Tokayev.

9. Inside the Italy–Kazakhstan Forum: Agreements and highlights

On May 28, the Italy-Kazakhstan Business Forum took place in Astana as part of the Astana International Forum, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports on the key outcomes and agreements reached during this important event.

10.Kazakhstan, Meta to launch new program to support AI developers

Kazakhstan’s Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry signed a joint agreement with Meta and Blockchain & AI Technology Centre on Thursday to develop the Meta LLaMA Accelerator Kazakhstan program.

