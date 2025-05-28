Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame commends friendly relations with Kazakhstan

It’s a great honor to be in Astana, Kazakhstan, once again… We’re grateful to be friends with you, your country. Your country pursues its path of growth and development, building its place and leadership in the global arena. I’d also like to thank you for your commitment as well as that of the people of Kazakhstan, said Paul Kagame during a meeting with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda.

Paul Kagame said that Rwanda seeks sustainable development just like Kazakhstan does. “The country is keen on developing partnership both at bilateral and multilateral levels”.

Noting that Rwanda continues making its contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, Paul Kagame highlighted key areas such as trade, investment, education, innovation. Rwanda’s President also hailed Kazakhstan’s Taza Qazaqstan initiative, saying that it reflects the nations’ shared values, as Kazakhstan and Rwanda are committed to environmental protection.